Wednesday 08 – Randall M. Good focuses on human figures taken from both Judeo-Christian and ancient Greek and Roman mythology. Having recently wrapped up his print exhibition at UNT on the Square, the Denton-based printmaker comes to Patterson-Appleton Arts Center to demonstrate his art at 6:30pm at 400 E Hickory St, Denton. Admission is free. Call 940-382-2787.

Thursday 09 – Frequent Tarrant County visitor Brandon T. Jackson returns to The Improv in Arlington (a favorite spot of his) to perform his latest material today thru Sun at 309 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington. Tickets are $20-30. Call 817-635-5555.

Friday 10 – The Icelandic composer María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir is known by all four of her names and is part of a great groundswell of composers in her native country, many of whom happen to be women. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra plays the American premiere of her orchestral piece Clockworking, along with works by other Nordic composers Sibelius and Grieg, Fri-Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $22-97. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 11 – The Stock Show isn’t until next week, but the Rodeo Run is taking place this weekend anyway. The annual family-oriented 5K that raises funds for Historic Fort Worth and the upkeep of buildings with historical value begins at 8:30am at Thistle Hill, 1509 Pennsylvania Av, FW. Registration is $25-35. Call 817-336-2344.

Sunday 12 – Unlike some of his other plays, Noël Coward’s Hay Fever has more or less continued to win favorable reviews as it has been revived. This farce about a novelist, an actress, and their two adult children who all invite guests to their country house over the same weekend runs Fri thru Jan 26 courtesy of Tarrant Actors Regional Theatre at Sanders Theatre, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $5-15. Call 682-231-0082.

Monday 13 – This past summer saw a TV special about the friendship between Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, but Always … Patsy Cline has been in circulation for more than 30 years, detailing the exchange of letters between Cline and a Houston fan named Louise Seger. Artisan Center Theatre opens its 2020 season with this show that runs thru Feb 1 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $16-28. Call 817-283-1200.

Tuesday 14 – The Broadway composer Jerry Herman passed away three weeks ago at the age of 88. As it happens, perhaps his most famous show, Hello, Dolly!, comes to Bass Hall this week. This touring production started on Broadway with Bette Midler, David Hyde-Pierce, and Beanie Feldstein, but now with Carolee Carmello as the fabulous matchmaker Dolly, the show runs today thru Jan 19 at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $55-99. Call 817-212-4280.