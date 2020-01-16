When Martin House Brewing Company released its Best Maid Pickle Beer earlier this year, it marked a paradigm shift for the local beer scene. We now mark our beer calendars BMHPB (before Martin House pickle beer) and AMHPB (after Martin House pickle beer). I knew a beer blog post about this brine-y ale required something special, so I reached out to Fort Worth’s foremost food blogger, Scotty Scott (aka @cookdrankeat), to cook something up for the article.

My pitch? Give our readers a fun recipe that uses Martin House’s pickle beer. He put together a step-by-step video and some amazing photos of the results.

From Scotty Scott: “When I was first approached to create a recipe using Martin House’s Best Maid Pickle Beer, my first thought was a pickle beer brine for fried chicken. While in one sense it seemed like a perfect pairing, to a certain degree it also felt a bit cliche and lazy.”

“While doing a private dinner for [Visit Fort Worth social media director] Sarah Covington and her now-husband Sean, I told them about my pickle beer assignment, and Sarah said I should use it in a batter. Immediately, beer-battered fish and chips came to mind. With the traditional tarter sauce/pickle combination, a hint of pickle in the batter seemed like a great way to infuse a bit more pickle flavor into the dish.”

We all know that Martin House’s new beer is a “big dill,” but I wanted to tell our readers a bit more about Scotty Scott. First, you need to follow him on Instagram @cookdrankeat. Scotty is a personal friend of mine, and I love how his online content serves to garner excitement about the fundamentals of cooking and all of the rich culinary offerings Fort Worth and the other areas he visits offer.

Yes, there are drool-inducing original photos of his creations, but his CookDrankEat videos, stories, and blogs take you through the cooking process in a simple and easy-to-understand manner.

