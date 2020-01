The opening reception of Daniel and Dennis Blagg’s new art show at BRIT was supposed to be two weeks ago, but was called off due to the inclement weather. This Friday at 6-8pm, you can go to the show’s delayed opening and look at the brothers’ latest landscapes and cityscapes. Subjective Terrain, thru Feb 14. BRIT, 1700 University Dr, FW. 817-877-4920