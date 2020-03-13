The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t taken a huge health toll in Texas, with fewer than 50 cases of COVID-19 having been confirmed at this writing. The number is rising, however, and North Texas is being hit in many ways by the respiratory illness that began in Wuhan, China and has spread internationally.

The number of confirmed cases in Fort Worth and Tarrant County might be low, but the reaction has been swift, severe, and far-reaching.

Mayor Betsy Price is expected to release information about the city’s response to large gatherings in public spaces later today.

Officials declared a public health disaster situation in Tarrant County following Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaring a statewide disaster. Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Tarrant County.

Many organizations are canceling or postponing meetings, classes, and events. Here is a partial list based on various governmental and media reports.

Six Flags Over Texas is shutting down for the rest of the month.

Various churches are moving worship services to online.

Area school districts have announced class cancellations, including Arlington, Burleson, Crowley, Fort Worth, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, and Keller.

Colleges are extending spring breaks and implementing online courses for afterward, including TCU, Texas Wesleyan, UNT, and UTA.

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is closing through the end of March.

Bass Performance Hall, McDavid Studio, and the Van Cliburn Recital Hall have cancelled all events through March.

Event organizers cancelled the St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza in Mansfield.

Sundance Square has cancelled its events this month.

The Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo is being rescheduled until fall.

Willie Nelson will be on the road again since this Saturday’s concert with Chris Stapleton at Globe Life Field in Arlington was postponed.

Michael Buble’s concert at Dickies Arena is being rescheduled from April 4 to a later date.

The April 18 concert featuring Kenny Chesney at AT&T Stadium is being rescheduled.

The Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves Tournament that began this week was cancelled mid-tournament after USA Boxing announced a suspension of all sanctioned events.

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is postponing its event until October.

Carter BloodCare announced almost every blood drive slated for next week has been canceled, which could lead to a shortage of blood, endanger local patients.