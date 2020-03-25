Due to the shutdown, the Weekly took the unprecedented step today of laying off several full-time staffers. Though times will be tough these next few weeks, you will still be able to count on us as the one and only independent voice for news and the arts in Tarrant County. That’s because our team is committed to keeping you informed and entertained no matter what. The Weekly means a lot to us, and we are confident that we will return to full strength soon. Thanks for reading in print or online or via social media, and remember: Not only should you be getting it every week, you should be logging on to Fwweekly.com every day.

Best,

Anthony Mariani

Editor, Fort Worth Weekly