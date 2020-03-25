Much of Fort Worth’s live music scene has transitioned to live streaming shows, but the intermittent Venmo donations probably aren’t paying the bills the way live shows did. Local artists and filmmakers have been similarly financially hit.

Today, two nonprofits with assistance from United Way of Tarrant County, announced a new initiative that aims to put money in the pockets of local musicians, artists, and filmmakers.

The collaboration between the city-backed groups Hear Fort Worth and Film Fort Worth with the United Way builds off the fundraising effort of Fort Worth singer-songwriter Rachel Gollay’s Artist & Service Worker Relief Fund. As reported by the Weekly’s Jeff Prince (“Local musician looks out for her peeps,” March 21), that project raised $10,000 in funds that are now being disbursed as $200 micro-grants to qualified applicants.

Visit Fort Worth, the parent organization of Hear Fort Worth and Film Fort Worth, will manage the new application process, based on a press release by Visit Fort Worth, tourism promotional wing of the city.

Visit Fort Worth’s VP of marketing Mitch Whitten said, “Members of the creative community have been ambassadors for our city, and we need to support them in this crisis. We want to support musicians, artists, and filmmakers who have lost so much work and income.”

The initial fundraising goal is $20,000, and donations can be made through the United Way of Tarrant County’s website. Applicants can also apply for one-time $300 grants through the website. Visit Fort Worth said the fund is “open to Fort Worth musicians, filmmakers, and visual artists.”

Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County, said, “United Way of Tarrant County is honored to partner with Visit Fort Worth to assist the creative community who have been impacted by COVID-19. With so many artists relying on hourly or one-time income from large social gatherings in establishments that are now closed, this population has been hit hard by the virus. We encourage the community to support this initiative.”

The Fort Worth Weekly is the first promotional partner of the new effort.