Fear of the coronavirus pandemic prompted city leaders to shut down all the bars, which put many service workers and musicians out of work. Steve Steward, a frequent Fort Worth Weekly contributor, feels the pain. He works as a bartender and musician, and those gigs are gone for now. Despite the financial hit, Steve was an early advocate of closing down the city’s bars and dining rooms to contain the spread of the virus. He wants to embrace the greater good. I invited him on Toast & Jam to describe what he’s been doing while socially distanced. He suggested we write a song about it. That’s the spirit, Steve! And thanks to our surprise musical guest, a local rock star who happened to be in the neighborhood. — Jeff Prince