For the past decade, Sheran Goodspeed Keyton has entertained children at schools, libraries, and elsewhere as Mrs. Dipsworth, a boisterous English-accented educator who relies on song and dance. Mrs. Dipsworth is a barrel of fun, and so is Keyton, whether in costume or not. She misses interacting with children since COVID-19 shut down the schools, and so she is producing Mrs. Dipsworth’s Storytime at Home, a virtual interactive program available on YouTube and Facebook. Her stories promote family bonding and creative thinking. Keyton has relied on feedback from North Texas educators, parents, and kids to develop her programs over the years. Later this month, Mrs. Dipsworth will appear on the Iconic Creators Network on Roku. I invited Keyton to Toast & Jam because she has a joyous vibe, and I knew the writer/director/producer/actor/singer would have no trouble entertaining our viewers. I thought she might pick a big Broadway number due to her theatrical background, but she keeps it real with “Down Home Blues,” made famous by ZZ Hill. Thanks for bringing your brand of fun to the show, Sheran! — Jeff Prince