Toast & Jam was a way to relax and have fun at work while providing content for the Fort Worth Weekly web site. From the beginning, my mantra for the show was “gentle and happy.” Wyatt Newquist was my choice for director and camera operator. I’ve known him since he was 12, and he has a good heart and technical skills. During the next two-and-a-half years, we created 119 episodes and had a blast. Recently, the Weatherford Democrat offered me a job as sports editor, and I’ve accepted the position starting immediately. A fresh start in a new town sounds fun. I wish everyone at the Weekly the best. See you down the road! – Jeff Prince