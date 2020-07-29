Two local nonprofits –– The Best Place For Kids and Read Fort Worth –– are teaming up to help families with kids who are pre-K thru third grade by bringing school supplies and resources right to Fort Worth neighborhoods. This summer partnership aims to help kids meet their full academic potential by meeting students and families where they are with the basic, psychological, and academic resources parents say they need for their kids to feel empowered to return to school ready to learn, says Best Place representative Cheraya Pena.

Along with school-readiness bags, six drive-up “Road to Readiness Carnivals” will provide free IT support for devices needed for learning, community health information, and family resources information. Food will be provided, plus there will be giveaways for gas cards and more.

The six participating drive-up locations are ACH Child & Family Services (3712 Wichita St), Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza), Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex (505 W Felix St), Central Baptist Church (8001 Anderson Blvd), Como Community Center (4660 Horne St), and Hazel Harvey Peace Center (818 Missouri Av).

Drive-Up School Readiness Carnivals are 9am-1pm Sat at various locations. Free but RSVP at BestPlace4Kids.com. Call 210-454-1484 for details or directions.