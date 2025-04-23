Fort Worth Opera brings its 79th season to a triumphant close with Rossini’s La Cenerentola, the Italian composer’s effervescent take on the classic tale of Cinderella. Performances take place at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) this Friday to Sunday at 7:30pm, plus a 2pm matinee on Sunday, marking the company’s first full-scale production in the iconic location since 2019.

“This is a thrilling moment for Fort Worth Opera,” said General & Artistic Director Angela Turner Wilson. “La Cenerentola is the perfect blend of comedy, romance, vocal fireworks, and theatrical exuberance. We are proud to present it with sets, costumes, and the full Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra bringing Rossini’s score to life in the splendor of Bass Performance Hall.”

Composed by Gioachino Rossini (1792–1868) with a libretto by Jacopo Ferretti, Cinderella (La Cenerentola) was first performed in 1817 and soon became a repertory favorite, celebrated for its energetic score, rapid-fire humor, and enduring romance.

Instead of a wicked stepmother, Rossini’s Cinderella — Angelina — endures the cruelty of a pompous, grasping stepfather and vain stepsisters. A single act of kindness to a beggar at the door sets her fate in motion, and the mistaken identities, surprise meetings, and romantic sparks fly from there.

“This Cinderella is about good deeds and good hearts winning the day,” Wilson said. “The love story is deep and real as Angelina and her Prince fall in love long before the ball, but the opera is also packed with hilarious antics, over-the-top characters, lush settings, and Rossini’s perfect score.”

New York- and Dallas-based director and choreographer Candace Evans leads the production, bringing her signature blend of operatic finesse and physical storytelling (from a background in both theater and dance) to the Bass Hall stage. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is lending full orchestral power to the performance under the baton of Christian Capocaccia. The production is in Italian with English supertitles, and performances will run for two hours and 40 minutes with one 20-minute intermission.

“I always ask my performers what would happen if the supertitles went out during a performance in Italian or German — would the audience still know what was going on?” Evans explained. “That’s our task: to bring the story to life from the words, the music, and our actions. Luckily, with Rossini and his wonderful characters and insightful comedy, that’s such a fun task.”

At the podium, internationally acclaimed conductor Christian Capocaccia will lead the cast and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra during each performance. Born in Rome, his passion for music and easy rapport with vocalists has made him a favorite on opera stages across the U.S. and Europe.

“I have been fortunate to work with Christian before, and I have such admiration for him,” said Evans. “We’re already in alignment, which gives great support to our singers. We don’t need to sound each other out. Mom and Dad are already in place.”

Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Doche (Angelina) and tenor Victor Ryan Robertson (Prince Ramiro) lead the cast with energy, charm, and vocal virtuosity. For Doche (rhymes with “posh”), Angelina is a signature role — a coloratura mezzo-soprano role that requires all the depth and warmth of a mezzo alongside true coloratura speed and brilliance.

Rossini roles are also favorites for Robertson, whose unique musical journey includes stints as a collegiate tennis star and working rock singer. Robertson made history as the first performer to debut at the Kennedy Center, the Metropolitan Opera, and Broadway all in the same year. In 2023, he added a Grammy nomination to his growing pile of accolades.

Though Rossini gave to Angelina and her Prince the opera’s most moving arias, he reserved his sharpest wit for the schemers and fools who surround them. A trio of baritones — Grammy Award-winner Adelmo Guidarelli as Angelina’s pompous stepfather, Don Magnifico; Efraín Solís as the Prince’s clever valet, Dandini; and Eric McKeever as the wise old tutor Alidoro, who sets the plot in motion — steal scenes delightfully while the stepsisters, Clorinda and Tisbe — played by Fort Worth Opera Resident Artists Hannah Madeleine Goodman (soprano) and Mariam Mouwad (mezzo-soprano) — deliver hilariously over-the-top antics.

Evans relishes the built-in chemistry between Goodman and Mouwad, in particular. “They’ve spent a year working together and playing off each other,” Evans said. “They already have that sisterly bond and the kind of trust that’s essential for great physical comedy. You’re going to love the things they get up to onstage!”

One unique element of the opera that distinguishes it from the traditional fairy tale is that, instead of fleeing the ball and accidentally dropping a slipper, Angelina gives the Prince one of her matching bracelets with a command to find her and “know” her by that token — an almost Taylor Swift-ian moment of youthful sincerity.

Inspired by that moment, luxury jewelry brand BuDhaGirl has partnered with Fort Worth Opera to offer a limited-edition Cinderella bracelet, the same design worn by Angelina in the opera. The crystal bracelet, available in both adult and child sizes, can be purchased at BuDhaGirl.com or as part of the Cinderella Tea, a separately ticketed event before the Sunday matinee on April 27.

At the Cinderella Tea, patrons will enjoy an elegant pre-show experience with tea, champagne, sandwiches and pastries, and an exclusive photo opportunity on the Bass Hall stage. Each tea guest will receive the limited-edition BuDhaGirl bracelet as part of the event. For more information and to make reservations for the tea, please visit the FWOpera.org/cenerentola-2024#cinderellas-tea.

For those seeking a (literally) elevated opera experience, Bass Hall private box reservations are available for both performances of Cinderella (La Cenerentola). Private box guests will enjoy exclusive, prime-view seats, complimentary champagne and a charcuterie board — perfect for entertaining clients, colleagues, or family. For details on availability and reservations, visit the private box page on the Fort Worth Opera website.

Fort Worth Opera is committed to producing opera of the highest possible artistic quality and integrity; to identifying and training talented young singers; to serving as a crucible for creating new American operas; to joining forces with other arts organizations in significant collaborations; and to enriching the community by stimulating cultural curiosity and creativity in people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds. For more FWO promotional info or tickets, visit FWOpera.org.