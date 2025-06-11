For those of us in North Texas, the Juneteenth holiday’s local roots mean a lot. Fort Worth activist Dr. Opal Lee worked tirelessly to make it an official national holiday to celebrate when Texas slaves learned of their emancipation. President Joe Biden made it so in 2021. Remember that guy? Sigh.

Now thru July 19, 2025

Founded by Dr. Opal Lee, the National Juneteenth Museum (NJM), set to open in Fort Worth next year, is collaborating with Gallery of Dreams at Fort Works Art (2100 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-759-9475) for Declarations of Freedom. Featuring contemporary art and selected works from the museum’s permanent collection, the show runs Thursday thru Sat, Jul 19. Featured artists from North Texas, Houston, and Atlanta include Assandre Jean Baptiste, Peter H. Feresten, Sedrick Huckaby, Letitia Huckaby, Irene Antonia Diane Reece, Floyd Newsum Jr., Johnny Floyd, Spencer Evans, Vicki Meek, Ann Johnson, Delita Martin, Robert Hodge, Phillip Pyle II, and more.

Christopher Blay, director of public programs at the NJM and exhibit co-curator along with Dr. Lauren Cross, says that Declarations is fueled by artists who assert unfettered and ever-evolving engagement directly with history and culture, creating universal connections through materials and media. “Some of the most important art being made today shares relevance and timelessness unique to those artists’ practices. Declarations of Freedom brings together artists whose works reflect this vision.” This exhibit is open to the public at no charge.

Next Weekend

Declarations is actually part of a bigger festival this weekend, Freedom Vibes 2025. At 3pm on Thu, Jun 19, Ambassador Andrew Young will give a talk at I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA (1411 I.M. Terrell Cir S, Fort Worth, 817-815-2100). At Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280), the Atlanta African-American Orchestra will perform Orchestra Noir at 7:30pm Thu, Jun 19, and there’s A Night with The O’Jays at 7:30pm Fri, Jun 20. For tickets and prices, visit FreedomVibes2025.com.

Sat, Jun 21, is the date of the annual Juneteenth Block Party (1050 Evans Av, Fort Worth) at 3pm, with food vendors, interactive programming, and local artists. There is no cost to attend. There will also be a gospel experience on Sunday. For updates, check Facebook.com/JuneteenthMuseum closer to the event date.

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Presented by the daily TikTok series Crazy Bars I’ve Heard and its creator, local influencer/rapper ItsEarnie, the Juneteenth Cypher: Bars Still Matter is happening at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) at 6pm. This rap battle and showcase will feature Bobby Sessions, Tye Harris, and Southside Vic. Tickets start at $26.29 at linktr.ee/ItsErnie.

Over at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000), comedian D.L. Hughley will headline the Juneteenth Comedy Celebration. Joining him will be Earthquake, Melanie Comarcho, and Bubba Dub. JJ Williamson from the K104 Morning Show and nephew Tommy from the Steve Harvey Morning Show are co-hosting. Billed as a “grown and sexy affair,” you are asked to dress to impress in stylish all-white attire. Tickets start at $83 at DickiesArena.com.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Celebrate freedom at the eighth annual Soul of Sycamore Juneteenth Culture, Art & Music Fest at Sycamore Park (2525 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-392-7650) from 9am to 6pm. This community gathering includes cultural demonstrations, dance performances, educational events, live music, a parade, and theatrical productions with the goal of “reflecting on the holiday’s significance while fostering community spirit.” While food and drinks will be available for purchase, attending is free. At 9am, the Parade of Freedom starts at 1212 S Ayers Av and ends at the park.