It’s freaking hot already, y’all! Until you’re ready to do some back-to-school shopping in the fall, this may be your best/last tolerable chance to do some outdoor market shopping. With graduation season here and Father’s Day around the corner, you probably need to pick up some gifts anyway. Find something unique at these upcoming trade days.

Daily ’til TBD

Montgomery Street Antique Mall (2601 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-735-9685), the huge warehouse at I-30 and Montgomery Street with more than 200 dealers of collectibles and furniture, plus the tea room the Secret Garden, recently announced that the building has been sold. Sometime in the future, the space will be redeveloped to include a 12-story hotel, plus restaurants and a multifamily residential building with up to 275 units. In the meantime, there is no closing date in sight. Come on in and shop indoors where it’s cool. When it eventually closes, you can always visit the sister business, Cooper Street Antiques in Arlington (4905 S Cooper St, Ste B, 817-557-6215.) Both locations are open 10am-6pm Mon-Sat and noon-6pm Sun.

All Weekend

While named for the first Monday of the month, nothing is happening at First Monday Trade Days (800 First Monday Ln, Canton, 903-567-6556) come Monday. The June event is this Thu-Sun. Some of the 200+ vendors on the 450-acre property are indoors or covered. Save those for the heat of the day and hit the outdoors booths near dawn or dusk.

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Fort Worth Community Cinema and the Movie Mutant are presenting the Son of the Southside Monster Market at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800) 11am-3pm. The market features more than 40 booths of art, collectibles, and more, followed by a mystery kaiju movie at 3pm (90 minutes, Rated G). Food vendors and a concession stand will be on-site. All parking is free. (Once the lot is full, please find street parking.) A pay-what-you-can donation is requested for admission, with proceeds benefiting the restoration funds of the hall.

From noon to 6pm, the South Main MicroPark (105 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-1649) is the site of the Rock N Roll Rummage Sale. Shop more than 100 local vendors selling antiques, art, books, collectibles, jewelry, oddities, retro items, vintage finds, and more. Food is available for purchase. Generational Wealth, The Infamists, and Tom Sless will perform. Admission is free.

Sunday, June 1, 2025

NTX Vintage Markets (@NTX_Vintage_Markets, 469-422-3885), which specializes in themed pop-up events around North Texas, is hosting its Summer Kickoff Market at Panther Island Brewing (501 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-882-8121) 1pm-5pm. This event will be an “indoor market” (i.e., garage door closed, AC at full blast inside the brewery) that is pet- and family-friendly and free for all ages. There’s also arcade games, brunch specials from the Smoke & Bone BBQ food truck, and $2 mimosas from the bar. Local vendors are on-site with unique finds, including a charm bar, custom hat bar, handmade goods, permanent jewelry, and women’s clothing.

Next Weekend

Third Mondays in McKinney are 9am-4pm Fri, Jun 13 (free parking), and 9am-5pm Sat-Sun, Jun 14-15 ($5 parking) throughout downtown starting at 4550 W University (214-548-5806). For an event map, visit TMTD.TradeDays.org/tradedays/sitemap. The market is open the weekend before the third Monday of every month, with vendors offering antiques, collectibles, clothing, accessories, food, furniture, hardware, and more. There’s also live music, food trucks, and free admission.

June thru August

Local (massive) flea market Traders Village (2602 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, 972-647-2331) is open from 11am to 5pm every Sat-Sun. Along with shopping from hundreds of vendors, you can also ride carnival rides — the permanent, safe kind. All-day ride wristbands are $14.99. Admission is free, and parking is typically $6. From Sun, Jun 1, thru Sun, Aug 31, those who show up early (before 10am) will pay only $2 to park.