In celebration of Gallery Week starting this weekend, Shea Patterson Young, executive director of Fort Worth Art Dealers Association (FWADA), joined me for Episode 5 of On Tap in Fort Worth. Patterson previewed the event formerly known as Gallery Night that is now a week long event to allow for social distancing and safer gallery environments.

This week’s issue of the Weekly includes a large map of gallery locations along with other important Gallery Week information. You can also learn more about Gallery Week by visiting FWADA.com