Wild Acre Brewing Company recently resumed Saturday taproom tours, so for Episode 7 we chatted with singer-songwriter Jacob Furr at the popular brewery. Wild Acre owner John Pritchett gave us the scoop on what’s new at Wild Acre and his new restaurant/brewpub Wild Acre Camp Bowie. After trying several superlative beers, Furr performed a song at a new nearby music stage that will showcase live music acts under the direction of Fortress Creative (“Fortress Creative,” Aug. 19).

Next week, we’ll visit with Van Cliburn Foundation employee Shields-Collins “Buddy” Bray. He created the Cliburn in the Classroom programs to help his performing arts organization reach homebound kiddos. You can view all of our previous shows on our Instagram IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.