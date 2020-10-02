Maple Branch Craft Brewery opens Saturday, October 3, so we chatted with cofounder/co-owner Allyssa Maples for Episode 8. Her husband Stuart Maples, who also heads the brewery, was busy making final preparations for the opening and wasn’t available for the interview. Allyssa told us about the construction process and what beer-drinking experiences folks can expect from the new venture.

Next week, we’ll visit with Van Cliburn Foundation employee Shields-Collins “Buddy” Bray. He created the Cliburn in the Classroom programs to help his performing arts organization reach homebound kiddos. You can view all of our previous shows on our Instagram IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.