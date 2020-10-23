Shannon Wynne, the restaurateur behind Rodeo Goat, Flying Fish, and quite a few other popular restaurants, sat down with the Weekly to chat about the Burger Battle of the Century. From now until November 3, burgerphiles can vote by ordering the Biden Burger or the McDonald at Fort Worth’s Rodeo Goat, which recently won Readers’ Top 5 Best Burger in our Best Of 2020 edition.

Wynne gave us the lowdown of each belt-busting sandwich. Everything has become politicized in 2020, Wynne told us, even burgers. No mail-in votes here. You have to belly up to the West 7th corridor to cast your ballot. Or you can order through Uber Eats or DoorDash.