Singer-songwriter Cody Lynn Boyd and photographer/director Chip “Wolfman” Tompkins joined us for a spooktacular Episode 12. Boyd talked about recent and upcoming recordings while Tompkins howled about the problems of being a werewolf. Special thanks to our producer Wyatt Newquist for putting together this episode. We had a blast making it. Happy Halloween, ghouls and gals.

