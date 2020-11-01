Trey Holcomb, Libertarian candidate for Texas’ 12th Congressional District, joined us for Episode 13. Holcomb will be competing against Republican Kay Granger and Democrat Lisa Welch on November 3. We recently profiled Holcomb (“Breaking the Two-Party Paradigm,” Feb 19) and wanted to see how his campaigning is going. Holcomb chatted about the Black Lives Matter movement, the need for reforming marijuana laws in Texas, and the pressing issue of our national debt.

Special thanks to Free Play Fort Worth on the Near Southside for hosting us. You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.