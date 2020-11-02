In lieu of crowded movie theaters, the Lone Star Film Festival is going online for 2020. We chatted with festival director Chad Mathews about this year’s lineup of premieres, live conversations with filmmakers, and other exclusive and free events that begin this Wednesday and run through Sunday. As in past years, movies shown throughout the festival will be eligible for awards.

Festival tickets can be purchased at LoneStarFilmFestival.com. You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.