As we transition from stress-drinking over the election to baseline levels of day drinking, several events are lined up, and they’re all outdoors.

The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890), weather permitting, boasts an amazing open-air courtyard. The single large room (sans ceiling) blends the acoustical benefits of four walls with an outdoor experience. For folks who are worried about COVID-19 cases, which are on the rise across the country, the space offers ample natural air circulation. Fort Worth singer-songwriter Jacob Furr heads up “Furrsty Furrsdays” every Thursday here, so come, um, furrsty. Seriously, the cocktails are superlative, and bar manager Garrett Maupin has a fun backstory for every drink she slings.

If you were wondering why Keys Lounge’s Facebook page only posts Lola’s Trailer Park events, it’s because the lounge is no mas. The heart and soul of the local blues scene has transplanted to Lola’s (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100), where the Thursday Night Blues Jam lives on. Starting at 7pm, guitarist Buddy Whittington and the house band from the Keys welcome anyone to jam. A food truck will be on hand.

We love us some Katie Robertson. The singer-songwriter’s genuinely warm personality radiates through her heartfelt originals. Simply billed Katie Robertson and Friends, the Friday night concert at MASS (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774) starts at 9pm. Looking for a pre-concert drink? Newly opened Liberty Lounge (515 S Jennings Av, 682- 730-0915) is owned by Jenna Hill-Higgs, wife of MASS proprietor Ryan Higgs. Jenna created the bar to be a welcoming and safe place for folks from all walks of life. Karma plays a role in the venture. Even during these lean times, Liberty Lounge is supporting a rotating number of charities.

The River and Blues Festival offers a lineup as diverse as that greatest of American artforms, the blues. Starting 4pm Friday at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 325-864-6999), headlining troubadour Charley Crockett will be preceded by, among others, Dentonite rocker Kody West, Fort Worth’s Grady Spencer, and rising star Elaina Kay and her blend of boogie, country, and Texas swagger. Saturday features six artists starting at 3pm — Bart Crow, Samantha Fish, Casey James, Courtney Patton and Jason Eady, and Kirk House — and concludes with sirens Maddie and Tae. Big Kat Burgers, Heim Barbecue, MELT Ice Creams, and others will be on hand to locally flavor (pun intended) the two-day festival.

Thank god the Mag Melt and live music are a thing again. Magnolia Motor Lounge (3005 Morton St, 817-332-3344) is hosting several performances this month. You can hear Skylar Payne’s Songwriters Showcase 7pm Sunday. — Edward Brown

Contact HearSay at anthony@fwweekly.com.