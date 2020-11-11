The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame (1720 Gendy St, 817-336-4475) honors women of the West through engaging exhibits and educational programming. Museum public engagement manager Madison Ward gave us a tour of the Cowgirl Museum’s new Alice Walton Cowgirl Park and the permanent exhibit It’s Never Just a Horse™.

The Cowgirl Museum will offer discounted admission during the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (Dec 3-12). There is a special rodeo exhibit in the Anne W. Marion Gallery that coincides with the rodeo event. Guests can also access free online tours (provided by the museum) through their smartphone. You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.