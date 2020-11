The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is performing in Will Rogers Auditorium (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-665-6000) under stringent safety guidelines. To preview this weekend’s concert, we chatted with FWSO President and CEO Keith Cerny and guest conductor Nicole Paiement. The upcoming performance features works by Aaron Copland and Igor Stravinsky. Tickets can be purchased via Fwsymphony.org.

