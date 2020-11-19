This year — more than ever — people are looking for an easy, stress-free holiday season. Central Market is offering three easy ways to shop this Thanksgiving.

Shop the Store

Social distancing measures will be in place. Central Market recommends shopping early to avoid holiday crowds. Expanded Thanksgiving store hours are 7am to 10pm on Nov 19 thru Nov 25, and 7am to 2pm on Nov 26 (Thanksgiving Day). Below are some shopping tips for 2020.

Plan Ahead Create a Shopping List

Shop Early Sun thru Tues before Thanksgiving

Shop Evenings Less Crowed from 6-10pm

Shop Small Two-Shopper Limit Per Trip, Please

Curbside or Delivery

For the first time, curbside pickup and delivery services will be available during the holidays at Central Market. To access these services, log onto CentralMarket.com/Shop. Curbside will be available until 11am on Thanksgiving Day, and Delivery will be available until 10am.

Holiday Meals Express

Four chef-prepared meals are being offered at Central Market this year, plus a curated assortment of mains, side dishes, and desserts. To order, log onto CentralMarket.com/Holiday.

Beef Tenderloin Dinner

Herb-encrusted, beef tenderloin with herb au jus, jalapeno pecan dressing, green bends with toasted almonds, holiday whipped russet potatoes, and brioche rolls. Meal serves 6-8 people and is $249.99.

Ham Dinner

Hickory-smoked, spiral-sliced, bone-in ham with apricot ginger glaze, savory cornbread dressing, green beans with toasted almonds, holiday whipped sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and brioche rolls. Meal serves 6-8 people and is $149.99.

Turkey Dinner

All-natural, oven-roasted turkey with savory cornbread dressing, green beans with toasted almonds, holiday whipped russet potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and brioche rolls. A larger meal serving 6-8 people is $139.99. A smaller meal serving 4-6 people is $99.99.

A La Carte

Also, all proteins can be ordered a la carte along with the side dishes mentioned above, plus: apple, walnut, and coastal cheddar salad; Italian sausage bread stuffing; roasted brussels sprouts; butternut squash bisque; mac and cheese; beef and pork, bean and cheese, or chicken and tomatillo tamales; or oven-roasted vegetables.

Holiday Pies

Several varieties of pies are available back by popular demand, including apple, cherry, four seasons, freestone peach pie, pecan, and pumpkin chiffon.

For more info, visit CentralMarket.com and follow on IG (@central_market) or Twitter (@centralmarket)