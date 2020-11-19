360 SMOKE SHACK

2708 W 7th St | 817-334-0888

“We serve Amazing Smoked Meat Sandwiches, Salads, and Great Bar Grub!”

BONNELL’S FINE TEXAS CUISINE

4259 Bryant Irvin Rd | 817-231-8827

“Curbside Family Style Dinners for 2, $30, and 4 for $40. Pickup daily, 4-7 pm. Closed Mondays. Just show up, no order required. The menu changes daily.”

OOPA’S BAGEL DELI

6513 N Beach St | 817-232-4771

“Order via our website or UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash, EZCater or call us and we will deliver to your business or home or bring it to you curbside.”

BRANCH & BIRD

640 Taylor St | 682-785-8888

“Branch & Bird offers contemporary shareables and an array of cocktails, beer, and wine atop the Sky Lobby Level of Frost Tower Fort Worth. With views of the city from the outdoor patio and a menu that highlights regionally sourced and seasonal ingredients from small artisan farmers and ranchers, we’re excited to bring you an extraordinary downtown spot to enjoy a remarkable view.”

CAT CITY GRILL

1208 W Magnolia Av | 817-916-5333

“Enjoy great food and spirits at Cat City Grill, a neighborhood bar and restaurant on Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth’s Southside. Open for lunch and dinner, and brunch on Sundays!”

CHADRA MEZZA & GRILL

1622 Park Place Av | 817-924-2372

“In the northern Lebanese village of Chadra, dining is a celebration of life. A typical Lebanese meal starts with a mezza, a spread of hors d’oeuvres followed by a procession of grilled meats, blending exotic Middle Eastern spices with Mediterranean cuisine. Mezzas focus on food and drink, conversation and family, and turns every meal into a social occasion.”

CATTLEMEN’S STEAK HOUSE

2458 N Main St | 817-624-3945

“Cattlemen’s Steak House still serves many dyed-in-the-wool cowboys, international tourists and patrons at the weekly rodeo taking place at Cowtown Coliseum. Get the signature Heart o’ Texas rib-eye, a nicely marbled slab, and watch the cook sear it over an open fire that serves as the dining room’s focal point.”

DEL FRISCO’S

812 Main St | 817-877-3999

“The warm, intimate Del Frisco’s Double Eagle features a classic steakhouse menu: USDA prime beef, flown-in-daily seafood, side vegetables served family-style, luscious desserts including their award-winning lemon cake, and an extensive collection of fine wines.”

DOUGH BOY DONUTS

4910 Camp Bowie Blvd | 682-841-7797

“Dough Boy Donuts is the only gourmet donut food truck in North Texas. The Dough Boy Donuts food truck is a fully operational, self-contained donut kitchen. In addition to rolling into various food truck parks across North Texas, Dough Boy Donuts is available for public events, community gatherings and private parties.”

These businesses have made a commitment to reopen responsibly. More info at FortWorth.com/Health-and-Safety.