Blackland Distillery (2616 Wedenberger St, 682-268-5333) will be batching out a new Spiked Eggnog featuring its brand-new Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon. The first batch will be available today with pick up options through Saturday from 4pm to 9pm in the tasting room. A half gallon jug is $70 at Blackland-Distillery.Square.Site and you’ll get given a pick-up date before checkout. Serves 10-12 cocktails.

Like all Blackland bourbons, Texas Pecan Brown Sugar is made in small batches with a blend of barley, corn, and wheat, yielding the finish of a classic bourbon. TPBSG is available at all Goody Goody locations in North Texas and independent locations like King’s Liquor in Fort Worth (2810 Berry, 817-923-3737), Spirits Of Granbury (840 US Hwy 377 E, 817-579-8764), or Buck’s & Hotrods Liquor in Jacksboro (217 S Main St, 940-567-2196), so Blackland is glad to share the tasty eggnog recipe so you and DIY it.

Blackland Distillery Eggnog Recipe

(By Megan McClinton)

Ingredients:

1.5 cups Blackland Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon

0.5 cup Blackland Rye

2 cups Whole Milk

1 cup Vanilla Almond Milk

0.5 cup Heavy Cream

6 Whole Eggs

1 tbs Maple Syrup

0.5 tbs Vanilla Extract

0.5 tbs Aromatic Bitters

2 dashes Ground Cinnamon

Directions:

Combine all and blend thoroughly with an immersion blender. Pour in 5-6 ounce servings over ice. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

For more local retail locations, go to BlacklandFW.com/Store-Locator. Blackland Distillery products can also be delivered through ReserveBar.com (Texas only).