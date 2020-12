The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased the need for food donations in Tarrant County and across most of the country. Tarrant Area Food Bank has expanded food distribution programs to address the surge of food insecurity, so we spoke with Julie Butner, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, about the challenges facing her organization. Donations to TAFB can be made at TAFB.org.

