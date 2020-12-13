In response to record levels of COVID-19 infections across North Texas, Texas Ballet Theater leadership recently announced several changes to the company’s early 2021 performances. TBT originally planned to perform Serenade (a Balanchine classic set to Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings), Star Crossed (a pas de deux of Romeo and Juliet), and a world premiere by TBT associate artistic director Tim O’Keefe in Bass Performance Hall this February. Those performances, along with performances of works by Bartok and other composers, will instead be filmed and presented online.

“Our artistic staff look forward to presenting innovative and creative performances, showcasing the art and resilience of ballet to the community,” said Executive Director Vanessa Logan. “This alternative spring season will create new opportunities for our artists which weren’t possible before, and we are excited to share them in the digital space.”

Beauty and the Beast, which was originally scheduled to close out the 2020-2021 season, will be replaced with a “to-be-announced production” that better fits the “local health landscape,” TBT leadership said in a public statement.

“TBT leadership will explore both digital and reimagined in-person opportunities,” the statement read.

All online programming can be viewed at TexasBalletTheater.org. TBT’s box office can be reached at 877-828-9200 (Option 1). To learn more about how TBT has adapted to the challenges of 2020, read our recent cover story (“Virtual Splendor,” Dec 3).