City Works considers themselves beer geeks, not beer snobs. Celebrating all styles of craft beer, the restaurant houses 90 local and global varieties on draft. City Works chefs cook from scratch, adding brilliant twists to American classics, offering a unique marriage of beer bar and satisfying restaurant to its local community. Above all, City Works employs genuine people extending genuine hospitality.

Those looking to get out of the house can have a safe New Year’s Eve celebration with chef’s specials and more than 90 craft beers on draft at City Works in Fort Worth (5288 Monahans Av, 682-207-1500) and Frisco (3680 The Star Blvd, Ste 1300, 469-850-1850).

Guests are invited to bid farewell to 2020 with ‘Brew Year’s Eve’ on December 31. The craft beer bars with over 90 beers on draft offer an elevated menu of chef’s specials with recommended beer pairings from City Works experts. Guests also receive a complimentary glass of Champagne.

BREW YEAR’S EVE

CHEF SPECIALS:

Filet Medallions ($28) – Pan-seared filet medallions, bleu cheese mashed potatoes, sautéed baby arugula, red wine demi-glace. Pair with Blonde Ale or Pilsner.

Short Rib ($22) – Braised boneless short rib, creamy grits, bacon tomato jam, crispy pickled fennel, au jus gravy. Pair with Brown Ale

Cajun Linguine ($14) – Blackened chicken, andouille sausage, bell peppers, red onion, scallions, sriracha cream, linguine pasta. Pair with Helles Lager.

Steak Sandwich ($18) – French onion soup-style grilled onions, smoked provolone, toasted French bread.

Pair with IPA.

Those celebrating the holiday are invited to come back to City Works the next morning beginning at 10 a.m. to officially usher in 2021 with a New Year’s Day Rock N’ Roll Recovery Brunch with dishes such as the Jon Bun Jovi, Chak Shuka Khan, and the Johnny Hash. Reservations encouraged for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For those spending New Year’s Eve at home, City Works offers the above Brew Year’s Eve specials along with its entire a la carte menu for takeout. For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit CityWorksRestaurant.com.