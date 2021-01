Berry Street Ice House (2000 W Berry St, 817-386-0724) opened in August, so we stopped by to chat with Ashley Mastervich about what the new bar/restaurant/music venue has to offer. Chef Stefon Rishel cooked up one of his famous Frog Burgers, and Mastervich gave us the scoop on what’s in store for Berry Street Ice House in 2021. Hint: It involves ice cream and live music.

