An apparel boutique will join the River District on Friday with the opening of Honeysuckle Rose Vintage. The unique shop began in 2013 as a mobile boutique that erected at local markets and events, such as Lola’s Rock ’n’ Roll Rummage Sale and Arts Goggle. In November 2019, Honeysuckle Rose Vintage officially opened its doors as a mini boutique at Lola’s Trailer Park. The new location, this one on White Settlement Road, will become the headquarters.

Shop owner Tiffany Ortez Parish grew up in an entrepreneurial family surrounded by vintage collections. Her grandparents were antique dealers and collectors. Parish’s grandfather restored vintage radios, and her grandmother managed an antique mall in Azle.

“I have so many fond memories of playing and finding unique and interesting items at Azle Antique Mall, getting up before the sunrise to help run their booths at flea markets, and shopping at countless thrift stores,” Parish said. “Those moments really shaped me into the person I am today.”

Parish has collected vintage textiles for a decade now and felt she had a good enough stock to share it with the rest of the world.

Parish has been the event coordinator/director for Lola’s rummage sale for four years. Gathering more than 40 local artists, vintage vendors, and artisans, the monthly event also features live music and food. She also operates monthly at Lola’s Local Farmers Market, which focuses on locally grown food items.

The boutique is named after Willie Nelson’s tour bus and the 1980 romantic drama Honeysuckle Rose.

“Since many of our pieces cater to the liking of musicians,” Parish said, “we found it only fitting to use a name that relates to music. And Willie Nelson hits close to home.”

Fort Worth has several antique stores, but Honeysuckle Rose Vintage is unique for specializing in eclectic textiles and accessories, as well as handmade local goods and home décor.

“We’re quirky and fun, and you just never know what you might find in our store,” Parish said.

Upon entering the boutique, I smelled the pleasant aroma of a leather-scented candle burning, which matched the chic Western apparel that was on display in the center of the store.

“We tend to have a Western flair to us,” Parish said. “After all, we are in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas!”

Honeysuckle Rose Vintage specializes in timeless classics dating back to the 1920s. Though stylish Western wear is visible throughout the boutique, the store caters to a multitude of styles, including boho, funk, and mid-mod from the 1950s to the ’70s.

“Our customers tend to love it when we stay stocked full of kaftans, silk kimonos, jumpsuits, boots, and hats,” Parish said.

The shop embodies a warm and inviting environment. Classic rock hits played continuously, emitting an expressive vibe, which was fitting considering Parish’s husband, Blake Parish, is frontman for the gritty rock band Royal Sons.

“We have lots of musicians and artists in the store,” Parish said. “You never know when a little jam session might break out.”

Parish contributes her success to her husband’s constant encouragement and motivation.

“It’s hard starting your own business,” Parish said, “especially when you aren’t familiar with the business side of it. That’s where he comes in. He reassures me that what we don’t know, we will learn along the way.”

Blake renovated the boutique, which was originally an Army barracks from the 1940s relocated from the nearby Air Force/Navy base.

“It needed a lot of work before we could be move-in ready, but in the end, we think it just adds to its ‘vintage’ charm,” Parish said.

To the Parish couple, true vintage is an item that is at least 40 years old and is specific to an era, “a time when goods were made to last and steered clear of the toxic fast-fashion industry we see today,” Parish said.

Vintage is more than just a style to her. It’s a way of life.

“By buying from a vintage boutique/dealer instead of buying from store factory chains, you help combat our planet’s pollution problem,” Parish said. “The amount of waste that goes into making a new piece of clothing, not to mention the unethical conditions in sweat shops around the world, make it even more appealing to us to pick up a used item instead of buying from a large chain.”

Parish expresses her joy in sharing unique vintage items to her customers. “Someone once told me ‘look around you. You’re painting our town with color and cheer.’ ”

The boutique is currently stocked with vintage furs, leather fringe jackets, sweaters, felt hats, cowboy boots, jewelry, and more. Customers can shop online through the shop’s Instagram page @honeysucklerosevintage and at , which is currently under construction.

“Don’t hesitate to reach out if you see an item you like in one of our photos or if there is a specific item you’re in search of,” Parish said. “I have a large collection that extends beyond our boutique.”

Parish hopes to see small businesses thrive in the new year. “Our city needs it. Just imagine a city overrun by only big-box stores and chains. You would lose the charm, culture, and individuality that we all love so much.”