Jennifer Demel opened Thirty Eight & Vine (212 Carroll St., 682-703-1887) just months before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the wine bar and many others in Fort Worth. The Foundry District-based bar has since bounced back, and Demel shared some big plans she has for 2021.

You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.