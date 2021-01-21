We have a lot of questions about CBD. Doesn’t everyone? Local manufacturer Craft CBD Company has the answers — or some of them, at least — complete with lab reports available to the public on their website. Let’s begin.

WHAT IS CBD? It comes from the Cannabis sativa plant, which is also used to produce hemp and marijuana. CBD is extracted from the resin of cannabis buds and flowers and usually diluted with another oil, like MCT. The significant difference between CBD and marijuana is that it does not contain THC, the psychoactive compound that probably comes to mind when you think of marijuana. That means you won’t get high from using CBD.

WHAT IS CBD OIL? There are different levels of compounds found in the natural hemp or cannabis plant. How people breed the plant affects the CBD levels. Most CBD oil comes from industrial hemp, which usually has a higher CBD content than marijuana. Makers of CBD oil use different methods to extract the compound. The extract is then added to a carrier oil and called CBD oil. CBD oil comes in many different strengths, and people use it in various ways. It is best to discuss CBD oil with a doctor before using it.

WHO SHOULD TRY CBD OIL? According to a recent report from the World Health Organization, CBD is safe for almost everyone but check with your doctor before starting any CBD product, especially if you are pregnant or on any medications. Research has shown several CBD oil benefits, ranging from alleviating social anxiety to improving rheumatoid arthritis.

WHAT ARE THE HEALTH BENEFITS? People have used CBD traditionally used for thousands of years to treat various pain types, but the medical community has only recently begun to study it again. The possible benefits of using CBD include helping with arthritis pain, chronic pain, gut health, inflammation, mood disorders, and multiple sclerosis.

HOW DOES THE BODY HANDLE EDIBLES? When CBD is swallowed, it enters the digestive system before being absorbed. The hemp extract in the product passes through the portal vein into the liver, which metabolizes the CBD and other molecules. This process called first-pass metabolism is the slowest route for CBD to reach its targets but is also the most extended time that it’s active!

Along with CBD oils, other items you can purchase from CraftCBDCompany.com for personal use or wholesale for a business include CBD flowers, dog treats, gummies, lip balm, tinctures, vape liquids, and vape mods.