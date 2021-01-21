North Texas native Julian Frederick, the 12-year-old Head Chef and CEO of Step Stool Chef, landed a deal with a global tech company called Side Chef to launch new on-demand cooking classes exclusively for kids.

The Step Stool Chef Cooking School For Kids launched in late 2020 and is now online at SideChef.com and through the SideChef app on all Apple iOS and Google Play devices. This minority-owned business, co-founded by Julian and his mother, Toria Frederick, has been featured in magazines, newspapers, and major TV networks across the United States.

Step Stool programs and products — like its kids’ cookbook and cooking kits for kids — help foster independent learning using a “kids teaching kids” approach to cooking, making it fun and approachable for children and easy for the parents.

Instead of parents taking the lead in the kitchen, kids can now contribute to the cooking fun with Chef Julian’s step-by-step video tutorials, available exclusively on SideChef Premium, a global culinary platform.

“I want to help kids build their cooking skills and confidence while creating great family time memories for everyone that may be at home due to the pandemic,” says Chef Frederick. “The Step Stool Chef teaches kids to be leaders in the kitchen, providing tools and solutions for them to learn to cook in a safe space with little to no help from parents. At the Step Stool Chef, the kids are the chefs. Parents are the assistants.”

Julian was a state finalist for the Healthy Lunchtime Challenge in partnership with the White House Let’s Move Campaign. He has served on the Kids Advisory Board for ChopChop Magazine, an award-winning kid cooking magazine, and was featured on the cover of the premiere issue of CEOKid Magazine. Learn more at www.stepstoolchef.com.