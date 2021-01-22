Welcome to the new Fort Worth Weekly food and booze calendar section in which we feature eight upcoming deals, events, pairings, recipes, and sightings from A to Z each week in print and online. (Sightings. You know, like the time soon-to-open Dusty Beignet spotted Bernie Sanders waiting patiently out front.) Enjoy.

BLACKLAND TOUR & TASTING

Each Wed and Thu at 5pm and Sat at 2:14pm, Blackland Distillery (2616 Weisenberger St, 682-268-5333) would love for you to stop by for a tour and tasting. After touring the facilities, enjoy a tasting flight of the BD premium spirits, including bourbon, gin, rye, and vodka, along with a signature cocktail. Tickets are $25 at Eventbrite.com.

BROWN SUGA VEGAN PASTRIES

On Sat, Jan 30 from 8am to 11am, Create Arlington Studio (306 W Main St, Ste 302, Arlington, 888-454-2566) — a new co-working/exhibit space for creatives — is hosting a pop-up pastry shop for cottage-industry vegan bakers Brown Suga Vegan (BrownSugaVegan.com). Cookies, donuts (individual to a dozen), mini cakes, and other vegan baked goods will be available for purchase.

CAKE CAROUSEL OPEN HOUSE

On Sat, Jan 30, bring your home baking up a notch by attending the annual Valentine’s Open House at Cake Carousel (4623 S Cooper St, Arlington.). See demonstrations for Valentine’s season on breakable chocolate hearts and bears, chocolate bombs, cookie demos, fondant ideas, and new tools and molds. Hour-long sessions are available at 10am, 11:30am, and 1pm. The cost is $20 per person. Call 817-375-5894 for a reservation.

COUSINS MAIN LOBSTER POP UP

After watching My Octopus Teacher, calamari is no longer on the menu for me. But lobster? Just try and hold me back! On Fri, Jan 29, from 5pm to 10pm, the food truck belonging to Cousins Main Lobster (1500 Marilla St, Dallas, 214-306-0196) will be parked at Turning Point Beer (1307 Brown Trl, Bedford, 817-705-8817) for the evening. I’m sure the New England-style hazy beers poured at TPB will pair nicely.

NATIONAL CARROT CAKE DAY

Three places come to mind for National Carrot Cake Day, celebrated on Wed, Feb 3. At Blue Bonnet Bakery (4705 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-731-4233), carrot cake starts at $24.99. Stir Crazy Baked Goods (1251 W Magnolia Av, 817-862-9058) will make its classic carrot cake recipe as a double-layer round or bundt cake for $40 or $5.50 per slice, or in a cupcake format for $30 per dozen, $15 per half dozen, or $2.75 each, plus two dozen mini cupcakes for $30. Swiss Pastry Shop (936 W Vickery Blvd, 817-732-5661) carrot cakes are priced the same as most other specialty cakes with round cakes ranging $27-45, a half sheet for $80, and a full sheet for $160.

PASSPORT TO VIETNAM

From 5pm to 7pm on Sat, Feb 6, The Table (120 St Louis Av, 682-703-1092) and Lost In The Sauce (@HaoisLostInTheSauce, 817-919-9958) are hosting a virtual class called Passport to Vietnam: Hue & Hanoi. You will explore two regions of Vietnam with regional dishes that include fragrant lemongrass, which gives medicinal and antioxidant properties to the meal. One dish is bun bo hue (a spicy pho), and the other is bun cha (caramelized pork meatballs) served with vermicelli noodles and nuoc cham (a sweet and spicy dipping sauce). Kits are $30 at TinyUrl.com/HueHanoiKit and include all essential ingredients — other than your protein — to feed four people.

SHOTS & PIZZA AT SHOT CELLAR

Shots and pizza sound like a great combination, right? The Shot Cellar (931 Foch St, 817-386-9561) thinks so too. This fledgling craft bar serving bombs, shots, and shooters in the West 7th St District has partnered with another new business on the block called ZaLat Pizza (843 Foch St, 817-780-0420) to serve pizza as their requisite food item. To order pizza at The Shot Cellar, just ask the bartender.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT ASHTON DEPOT

From 11:30am to 1:30pm on Sun, Jan 31, Sully Rose — daughter of TCU football legend Mike “Sully” Sullivan — will be the live musical guest at Sunday Brunch at The Ashton Depot (1501 Jones St, 817-810-9501). The doors — and the bar — open at 11:30am, then plated brunch is served at 12:15pm. Bottomless bar selections include apple, cranberry, and orange juices, Bellinis, coffee, mimosas, and poinsettias, while the meal selections from Chef Cesar are still TBD as of press time. (Other drinks — including bloody marys — are available for purchase separately at the full bar.) Tickets are $45+ tax per guest of drinking age and $25+ tax for guests 21-years-old and younger (gratuity included) at TheAshtonDepot.com.