The good folks at Rahr and & Sons Brewing Company always have something new in the works, so we caught up with Rahr’s creative director, Jeff Wood, to see what new beers his brewery is releasing this year. Wood cracked open a delicious low-carb IPA (Son of a Gum) for me to try as we talked about craft brews and Rahr’s ongoing, socially distanced taproom tastings and beer to-go program.

You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.