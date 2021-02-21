Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the grassroots group United Fort Worth began calling for the compassionate release of nonviolent inmates from Tarrant County Jail. When local officials ignored the pleas, Pamela Young and United Fort Worth’s Criminal Justice Action Team began raising money to bail out impoverished inmates who could not afford amounts of as little as $100. Young discussed the societal damage caused by Tarrant County’s monetary bail system and how the Tarrant County Community Bail Fund is addressing those systemic problems.

