The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) recently opened Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again, so we spoke with the Modern’s senior curator, Andrea Karnes, about the show that runs until May 16. Iranian-born artist Neshat uses video and photography to explore Persian culture and Iran’s more recent history. Neshat’s works reflect the complexities of life, particularly for women, in the Islamic Republic.