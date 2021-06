Outdoor events are back at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700), so we spoke with Shanna Cate, Panther Island’s director of events, to see what’s coming up at the Northside outdoor venue. Cate told us about Saturday’s concert featuring EDM artist TIËSTO, Rockin the River, and other fun events that can be found at Panther Island Pavilion’s website.

You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.