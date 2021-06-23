Though Lola’s Trailer Park reopened when possible, the adjacent Saloon (2736 W 6th St, 817-759-9100) remained closed.

Until now.

To celebrate the reopening of Lola’s Saloon, three rocking bands will take the stage Saturday. Alt-rockers Arenda Light and Trees Marie & The Heavy Hearts will open for the loud and melodic Royal Sons. Tickets are going fast, Lola’s says. They’re $12 and can be copped at Prekindle.

On the other side of town on the same night, a different kind of show will be going down at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798). The annual Louapaloooza features headliner and organizer Lou Charle$ along with High Rollaz, Louie The Singer, xBValentine, Roane, and Neo Sohl. Tickets are $15-220. Visit Prekindle.com.

Why not kick off the weekend early? On Thursday at Tulips FTW, garage-rockers Ting Tang Tina headline a bill with Heavytrip and Audiobaton. It’s free (21-and-up) with RSVP, $10 for under 21, and $10 for a table reservation. Visit Prekindle.com.

Ting Tang Tina will keep the party going on Friday at MASS (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774), where they’ll join Heavy Daze and Primo Danger in opening for Drifters Atlas, who’ll be celebrating the release of their new album. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 day of. Visit Prekindle.com.

MASS will be all about Pride Month on Saturday, when the Near Southside venue hosts the Virtual Trinity Pride Fest from 7 to 8:15pm before Annie Void, Small Town, Lorelei K, and Gollay take the stage at 8:30pm. Admission to the virtual fest is free. Tickets to the concert are $5 in advance of $8 at the door. Visit Prekindle.com.

And you can end the weekend right with Danni & Kris. The dynamic duo will play a free show 6-8pm Sun at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890). And the ladies will be rocking this Riverside venue/restaurant the last Sunday of every month through summer. Masks required. All ages welcome. Free parking. — Anthony Mariani

Contact HearSay at Anthony@FWWeekly.com.