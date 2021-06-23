First of all, I have some great news. State Fair of Texas is back on — in all its full fried-food glory, not as a drive-thru — for the fall of 2021. More about that at BigTex.com. In the meanwhile …

1.) If you can’t wait until September for a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog, four pop-ups are coming soon. Find Fletchers at 5-9pm Fri at Chuckwagon Park (1716 N Hall St, Dallas, 214-484-8085), at noon-10pm Sat at the Truck Yard (5959 Grove Ln, The Colony, 469-401-6764), on Thu, Jul 1, from 6:30 to 9:30pm at the Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Rd, 214-515-6615), and on Sat, Jul 3, from noon to 7pm at Rollertown Beerworks (412 N Oklahoma St, Ste 106, Celina, @RollerTownBeer).

2.) At noon-6pm Sat, two local businesses are combining forces. Come help celebrate two years in business at the Funky Picnic & Black Cat Anniversary Party. The parking lot between Funky Picnic (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, Fort Worth, 817-708-2739) and Black Cat Pizza (401 Bryan Av, Ste 109, Fort Worth, 817-489-5150) will be a party zone with beer tasting stations and food options under a tent with tables for shaded outdoor seating. For $10, purchase a wristband that gets you three 10-ounce pours of newly released specialty beers, including barrel-aged barleywine or chile stout, a British strong ale, or a watermelon Kolsch. In addition, those who purchase a commemorative enamel campfire mug will receive one additional beer pour. There will also be live music by J/O/E and JP from 3 to 6pm.

3.) At noon Sun, head to the Ashton Depot (1501 Jones St, Fort Worth, 817-810-9501) for its monthly Sunday brunch. Enjoy an appetizer of blueberry muffin bread with vanilla cream cheese followed by a first course of chicken and waffles with jalapeno maple syrup and fresh grapes and strawberries with yogurt. The main course is farm-fresh scrambled eggs with skillet potatoes, applewood smoked bacon, and parmesan cream. The beverages available include Starbucks Veranda Blend Coffee, iced tea, and iced water. In addition, enjoy live music by local country/Americana singer-songwriter Jackie Darlene. Tickets are $30 at TheAshtonDepot.Company.Site.

4.) At 4-6pm Sun, musicians and fans of all ages and music genres can join the Acoustic Song Circle at Boulevard Brew (5406 River Oaks Blvd, River Oaks, 682-250-2544), one of Fort Worth’s newest hangouts for coffee aficionados. Burleson-based guitarist Kavin Alleson hosts this free event.

5.) Now that movie theaters are back open, I’m ready to see some of the new releases. (Streaming just isn’t the same.) One of the cheapest deals in town is Movie Tavern (2872 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 682-503-8101). Every Tuesday, movies are $5, and popcorn is free. Now to figure out which movie to see. (Note to self: Read our film shorts at FWWeekly.com and see what Kristian has to say.)

6.) On Wed, Jun 30, from 6pm to 8pm, WineHaus (1628 Park Place Av, Fort Worth, 817-887-9101) is hosting a Cooking Demo & Wine Class with Denise Shavandy of Spork & Spice Catering (@SporkAndSpice, 469-998-5594). While the food menu is yet to be determined, know that Shavandy will pair the meal with eclectic wines from all around the world. The cost is $50 per person. For updates, follow Facebook.com/WineHausFW.

7.) Speaking of Wed, Jun 30, this is the final day to enter this leg of the Fort Worth Weekly Summer-in-the-City Staycation contest. Every Friday, we do drawings for prizes that include gift certificates to Ol’ South (1509 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-336-0311) and candles from Calyan Wax Co. (7901 Valcasi Dr, Ste 300, Arlington, 817-600-8700). Of course, we include you in our Food, News & Booze and Weekender newsletters when you enter. However, it’s worth it because you’re also entered for a chance to win the grand prize, which is dinner for two at the downtown restaurant of your choice, compliments of Downtown Fort Worth Inc. (DFWI.org, 817-870-1692) and a night’s stay at Aloft Hotel (334 W 3rd St, Fort Worth, 817-885-7999). To enter, email Jennifer@fwweekly.com with a subject line of Summer-in-the-City by midnight Wed, Jun 30. The winner will be contacted by email on Fri, Jul 2, at 5pm.

8.) Take a trip back to yesteryear — and I don’t mean 2020 — at the 36th Annual Parker County Peach Festival in Historic Downtown Weatherford (401 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford, 817-594-3801) on Sat, Jul 10, from 8am to 4pm. Along with food vendors offering edible items in peach and non-peach varieties, there will be a 42-domino tournament, arts and crafts booths, children’s activities, live music, and the Peach Pedal Bike Ride. Tickets are $10 at ParkerCountyPeachFestival.org.