Fort Worth artist Charles Gray recently opened Tell Me, I’m Listening at the downtown studio/gallery run by artist Jay Wilkinson. Gray gave us a tour of his solo show, which will be on display at 402 Houston St through most of July. Wilkinson stopped by to talk about his new gallery, Dang Good Candy, which aims to give young artists their first solo exhibits.

