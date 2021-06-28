On Saturday, one of the most progressive venues in North Texas reopened its doors, and the evening felt like a homecoming. Lola’s Saloon was packed for a bona fide, no-frills rock show by Royal Sons, Arenda Light, and Trees Marie. Lola’s owner Brian Forella thanked the crowd before doing one of his now-patented stage dives. The new lighting and sound were on point, and the way Forella and company freshened up the place was more than welcome.
