Thursday July 7, 2021

From 6pm to 8pm, Fort Worth Water hosts Water Saving Seminar: It’s Irrigation Season at the Botanic Research Institute of Texas (1700 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-332-4441). Using less water is good for the environment and saves money on your water bill. At this free class, you will learn how to accomplish both goals by regulating water pressure, using water more efficiently, and implementing strategic gardening and landscaping ideas. This in-person event also has virtual options. Register at Eventbrite.com.

Friday July 8, 2021

The annual Trailer Park Tragedy Murder Mystery Dinner is 7pm-10pm at Messina Hof Winery (201 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-442-8463). As the actors and storytellers, attendees embark on a murderous misadventure with fellow neighbors at the trailer park while dining on a barbecue meal, drinking Texas wine, and collecting clues to solve the murder. (Before the event, you will receive a character assignment that will help you decide on a costume.) Tickets are $69.95 per person at CellarPass.com thru 7pm Thu.

Saturday July 9, 2021

The Lone Star Reptile Expo is back on at 10am-5pm today and 10am-4pm Sun at the Knights of Columbus (2625 S Cooper St, Arlington, 214-769-3039), featuring reptiles and supplies from around the world. Tickets are $5-19 at LoneStarReptileExpos.com.

Sunday July 10, 2021

Today and Saturday at 5:30pm, see the 4K restoration of the 1988 Lucasfilm movie Willow starring Val Kilmer and Warwick Davis, in which a young farmer is chosen to undertake a perilous journey to save the day from an evil queen. Tickets are $11 at TheTexasTheatre.com.

Monday July 11, 2021

Thru Sun, Jul 18, it’s Shark Week! If you’re staying home, tune in to the Discovery Channel, but if you’d like to get out for an in-person experience, head to Sea Life Aquarium (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, 469-444-3050), where you can feed sharks, go behind the scenes, and talk to a shark expert. Tickets start at $19.99 at VisitSeaLife.com.

Tuesday July 12, 2021

Tonight marks the beginning of the month-long Spark Fest celebration at Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-3012). At the 6pm opening night party, Light Up the Runway, Amphibian invites local Near Southside celebrities to participate in a costume contest using only items the theater provides. Guests will wait for the contestants to complete the task at Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 S Main, Fort Worth) with snacks and drinks. Tickets can be purchased on a pay-what-you-can basis (starting at $5 but a suggestion of $20) at AmphibianStage.com.

Wednesday July 13, 2021

From 6:30pm to 9pm, celebrate Bastille Day at the Grapevine Town Square Gazebo (325 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3185). This free event hosted by Visit Grapevine includes artisans, French pop music, and street food.