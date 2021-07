Bankhead Brewing Company (611 University Dr, 817-439-9223) is now serving dinner as part of their soft opening. The brewpub features a chef-driven menu that includes wood-fired pizzas, award-winning beers, and hand-crafted cocktails. We spoke with Bankhead Brewing’s owner, Vivek Rajbahak, as well as some of the restaurant’s managers.

