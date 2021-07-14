1.) Dill Pickle Candles have been out of stock. I was unaware that Best Maid even sold such a thing. For whoever needs to know, these candles are back. The 12-oz version is made with soy-blend wax and the essence of dill. Don’t let the potentially powerful smell fool you. Once lit, the candle has a mellow dill scent that will burn for up to 90 hours. This item is available in-store only for $15 at the Best Maid Pickle Emporium (829 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 682-351-8286).

2.) With July being National Ice Cream Month, a new flavor from Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream (1101 S Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, 979-836-7977) has just hit the store shelves. Coconut Cream Pie has a coconut French ice-cream base cooked with coconut flakes. Pie crust pieces, toasted coconut, and whipped topping are swirled in. For a limited time, this flavor is available in pint and half-gallon sizes. To find a retail location near you, visit BlueBell.com.

3.) Cowtown Farmers Market (3821 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 682-999-7097) never lost a step during the pandemic. Groceries were essential, after all. Fort Worth’s original producer-only farmers market — meaning that everything sold is grown, raised, or produced within 150 miles — has been open every Saturday without fail. Now, the Wednesday market is back on schedule, giving you two days to shop for veggies. The hours are 8am to noon on both days. To see what foods are available before you go, visit Facebook.com/CowtownFarmersMkt,

4.) In celebration of its 80th year in business, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (several area locations) is currently offering a pit-smoked Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich, choice of side, and a Caramel Crunch Brownie made with Snickers for just $8.80. Founded in North Texas in 1941, Dickey’s still smokes meats low and slow with hickory wood daily at every location to this day. To find the Dickey’s nearest you, visit Dickeys.com/Locations.

5.) Are you counting carbs? Freebirds World Burrito (several area locations) offers a new Low Carb Keto Bowl featuring cauliflower rice from $7.70 to $9.60, depending on your protein selection. Along with bean and cheese choices, the protein options are chicken (seasoned or white meat), pork (slow-roasted), or steak, but you can also order Beyond Meat or a vegetarian bowl that includes guacamole. Order in-restaurant or at Freebirds.com.

6.) Having closed for renovations a while back, The Purple Frog (3468 Blue Bonnet Cir, Fort Worth, 817-923-7625) — a popular TCU-area bar and grill — is now back open daily at 11am and, as of press time, wants you to know that crawfish are still available on the seasonal menu. For before and after pictures, go to Facebook.com/ThePurpleFrogRestaurant.

7.) Did you know that Studio80 (500 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-332-4833) — North Texas’ only all-’80s nightclub — is actually three clubs in one? Along with dancing on the main Studio80 dance floor, you can enjoy the Piano and Fashion bars. Thursdays are a great night to check out the Fashion Bar. Doors open at 8pm, there is no cover, and the drinks are $3. #ThirstyThursdays

8.) Starting Thursday, Tributary Cafe (2813 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-744-8255) — award-winning local purveyor of Cajun/Creole cuisine and Southern seafood — is relaunching its full menu and brunch menu, plus going back to its normal business hours of 11am-9pm Wed-Sat and 10am-2:30pm Sun (closed Mon/Tue).