Decisions must be made. We’re here to help. Along with the eight solid choices in last week’s column, here are even more for your consideration.

1.) Cut & Bourbon at Live by Loews (1600 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 682-277-4950) is celebrating Father’s Day during dinner service (5pm-9:30pm) with your choice of a signature à la carte menu or Executive Chef Robert Carr’s featured special: bone-in prime striploin with potato gratin and charred broccolini in a red wine demi-glace. For reservations, go to bit.ly/43w8gxr.

2.) All Fish City Grill locations in North Texas, including Burleson and Mansfield (FishCityGrill.com/Locations), are making Dad an offer he can’t refuse Fri-Sun. The Codfather adds on to the seafood platter (catfish, shrimp, oysters, coleslaw, and fries) with two bonus pieces of golden-fried cod and a cluster of crab legs for $29.99.

3.) At 3pm Sun, MUTTS Canine Cantina (5317 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth, 817-377-0151) is hosting Dog Dad’s Day, where Papa and pup can enjoy a day of cold drinks, good eats, and photo ops at the park. A day pass costs $9.95 for one dog, $15.95 for two, and $21.95 for three. For the food menu, park hours, and more info, visit MuttsCantina.com.

4.) Does your father love Indian food? Take him to the Tandoor & Cocktail Tasting at Saffron Kitchen & Bar (5005 S Cooper St, Arlington, 817-962-0615) 5pm-9pm Sat-Sun to sample several types of kebabs and tandoori, plus India-inspired drinks. The price is unclear as of press time, but the fare sounds delicious. For reservations, email info@saffronkitchenandbar.com.

5.) Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-2116) has brunch and lunch options this Sunday, including a special cocktail menu with MANmosas and Bloody Martins (“the manly version of a Bloody Mary!”). Call ahead for parties of six or more. The kitchen serves food until 9pm, and the bar closes at 10pm.

6.) Fore! Dads tend to like golf, so Top Golf (2201 E 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-349-4002) is opening early this weekend (8am Sat-Sun) to accommodate. While everyone practices their swing, they can enjoy menu favorites like the Fried Chicken Heat-wich, Donut Hole-in-Ones, or hot honey-pepperoni flatbread while sipping on a Bootlegger (spirit of your choice plus fresh lemon, lime, mint, simple syrup, and club soda).

7.) Thirsty Lion Gastropub, with five area locations, including Euless (1220 Chisholm Trl, Ste 100, 817-283-9000) and Irving (350 Las Colinas Blvd West, 214-496-0400), is offering High Fives to all the Dads this Father’s Day. All “father figures” will receive $5 off their bill. The globally inspired menu features hearty, scratch-made entrees and craft cocktails. Dad will be happy.

8.) Speaking of lions, Broadway Dallas is presenting The Lion King (as in the Disney touring company) now thru Thu, Jul 3, including Father’s Day weekend. Tickets for this week’s Thu-Sun performances at Music Hall at Fair Park (909 1st Av, Dallas, 214-565-1116) are still available starting at $47 at Ticketmaster.com. There are on-site dining options before or after the show, such as the Crystal Terrace (909 1st Av, Dallas, 214-413-3940), which offers a buffet for dinner and matinee shows, as well as Sunday brunch for $37 per person. For more information, visit MusicHallDining.com.