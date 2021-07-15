Fort Worthians are having their first tastes of locally made Filipino food, thanks to Chef Mark Guatelara. Ober Here, the newish food truck that parks most evenings at 1165 8th St on the Near Southside, serves traditional street fare from the Philippines. Lightly seasoned beef, pork, and chicken come with sides of papaya salad, a sunny-side-up egg, and annatto fried garlic — all served on a perfectly steamed bowl of rice. The bowls are a blend of sweet, savory, and mild spiciness.

You can follow the popular food truck on Instagram @Eat.OberHere