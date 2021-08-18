Though the two women who make up Genini (like “Gemini” or “Jen and I”) are separate by a few states, there’s still work to be done.

Katie Robertson (Chucho) and Jennifer Rux (Year the Bear, The Fibs) started the psychedelic electronic project not long before the pandemic and managed to play a few shows — while also doing some serious recording. On all streaming platforms Friday, Genini will release the single “Red Sun Encounter,” which follows the recently released video for “The Funk.” All of the material is off the duo’s eponymous debut EP, which came out July 23 on Dreamy Life Records (Ting Tang Tina, Sub-Sahara, hot knife), the Fort Worth label that Rux co-founded with husband Robby Rux along with Cameron Smith (Sur Duda, War Party) and Jim Vallee seven years ago. It’s also the label that Rux and Robby are continuing to run after relocating to Seattle just recently.

“We have a handful of songs we’re working on, and it feels good that we still have some things in the works,” Rux said. “My plan is to keep it going on the Texas front, fly in and play some strategic shows, and try to get Katie to fly in here, too. We want to try to do both fronts.”

The pandemic could be to blame for Fort Worth losing two of its most significant music minds. Rux said she needed a break from the added-on stress of owning a studio, Cloudland Recordings, during a tough economy. Not too long ago, she and Robby sold it to two hungry, talented young locals, Rebekah Elizabeth and Joe Tacke (Mean Motor Scooter, Uncle Toasty).

Instead of playing SXSW 2020 as Genini was scheduled to, Rux and Robertson just jammed together, always being sure to hit the “record” button.

Robertson and Rux said their sound comes from spontaneity, going straight to tape with vintage delays and analog beats mixing bass and a Casio keyboard. Rux calls it “electronic soul.”

Friday’s release is sentimental due to the time and circumstances in which it was recorded. Last year, the art community mourned the death of muralist and painter Jeremy Joel.

“Our songs just kind of happen,” Rux said, “but right before we went into the studio, our dear friend Jeremy Joel died, and we weren’t really sure if we could have gone into the studio. Jeremy was a big impact on Katie and I. He lived art and always encouraged Katie and I to play or make art. It’s been a year now, and we hope this song puts some light and positive vibes out there.”

The EP was recorded and mixed by Robby Rux and Joel Raif at Cloudland and Niles City Sound (Leon Bridges, Vincent Neil Emerson, Frank Turner) and mastered by Jordan Richardson (Son of Stan, Ben Harper & The Relentless 7, White Denim).

Rux is trying to figure out the best way to make Genini work long-distance, especially during a pandemic. “There’s been a rumor of show offers towards the end of the year, but who knows.” — Juan R. Govea

