This week’s cover story explores the disastrous conditions within Tarrant County Jail through handwritten, emailed, and typed complaints from members of the jail population and their relatives (“Treated ‘Like Animals,’ ” Aug.18). To illustrate the stories, photojournalist Agustin Gonzalez took to downtown’s streets to document the people, vehicles, and environment around the 5,000-capacity facility. We spoke with Gonzalez about his creative process and the challenges of photographing a concrete and steel building in visually captivating ways.