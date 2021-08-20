SHARE

This week’s cover story explores the disastrous conditions within Tarrant County Jail through handwritten, emailed, and typed complaints from members of the jail population and their relatives (“Treated ‘Like Animals,’ ” Aug.18). To illustrate the stories, photojournalist Agustin Gonzalez took to downtown’s streets to document the people, vehicles, and environment around the 5,000-capacity facility. We spoke with Gonzalez about his creative process and the challenges of photographing a concrete and steel building in visually captivating ways.

